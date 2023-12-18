The Pittsburgh Penguins, Erik Karlsson among them, meet the Minnesota Wild on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, at PPG Paints Arena. If you're considering a wager on Karlsson against the Wild, we have lots of info to help.

Erik Karlsson vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

Karlsson's plus-minus this season, in 24:35 per game on the ice, is +11.

In five of 29 games this year, Karlsson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Karlsson has a point in 13 of 29 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

In 11 of 29 games this season, Karlsson has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Karlsson hits the over on his points over/under is 61.7%, based on the odds.

There is a 52.6% chance of Karlsson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 89 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 29 Games 3 21 Points 6 6 Goals 1 15 Assists 5

