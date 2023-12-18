On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head against the Minnesota Wild. Is Erik Karlsson going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Erik Karlsson score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Karlsson stats and insights

Karlsson has scored in five of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Wild yet this season.

On the power play, Karlsson has accumulated two goals and four assists.

Karlsson's shooting percentage is 8.0%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 89 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Karlsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 26:06 Away L 7-0 12/13/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 27:22 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 23:21 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 25:38 Away L 3-1 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 25:45 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 27:26 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 27:20 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:14 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:57 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 21:21 Home W 3-2

Penguins vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

