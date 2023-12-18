The Cleveland Cavaliers' (14-12) injury report has four players listed as they prepare for a Monday, December 18 game against the Houston Rockets (13-10) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET.

The Cavaliers enter this game following a 127-119 victory against the Hawks on Saturday. In the Cavaliers' win, Jarrett Allen led the way with a team-high 25 points (adding 14 rebounds and one assist).

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ty Jerome SG Out Ankle 2 0.5 1.5 Evan Mobley C Out Knee 16 10.5 2.9 Darius Garland PG Out Jaw 20.7 2.8 5.9 Ricky Rubio PG Out Personal

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Rockets Injuries: Victor Oladipo: Out (Knee), Amen Thompson: Out (Illness)

Cavaliers vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and Space City Home Network

BSOH and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cavaliers vs. Rockets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -5.5 213.5

