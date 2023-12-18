The Cleveland Cavaliers (14-12) face the Houston Rockets (13-10) as 5.5-point favorites on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and Space City Home Network.

Cavaliers vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and Space City Home Network

BSOH and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 110 - Rockets 109

Cavaliers vs Rockets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 5.5)

Rockets (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-0.3)

Cavaliers (-0.3) Pick OU: Over (213.5)



Over (213.5) Computer Predicted Total: 219.2

The Rockets have a 17-6-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 13-13-0 mark of the Cavaliers.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Houston is 5-2 against the spread compared to the 2-2 ATS record Cleveland puts up as a 5.5-point favorite.

Cleveland's games have gone over the total 50% of the time this season (13 out of 26), which is more often than Houston's games have (eight out of 23).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Cavaliers are 10-6, while the Rockets are 7-10 as moneyline underdogs.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

With 111.1 points per game on offense, the Cavaliers are 24th in the NBA. At the other end, they cede 111.2 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

Cleveland is pulling down 44.3 boards per game (14th-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 43.3 rebounds per contest (11th-ranked).

The Cavaliers rank 24th in the NBA with 25.2 dimes per contest.

Cleveland is committing 13.8 turnovers per game (20th-ranked in NBA) this season, while forcing 14 turnovers per contest (seventh-ranked).

This year, the Cavaliers are draining 11.6 threes per game (23rd-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 34.7% (24th-ranked) from three-point land.

