Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 15 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), up against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are ranked 20th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 226.7 per game.

McLaurin has 60 receptions for a team-best 694 yards and two TDs this year. He's been targeted 100 times, producing 53.4 yards per game.

McLaurin vs. the Rams

McLaurin vs the Rams (since 2021): No games

No games Los Angeles has given up 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Rams have surrendered a TD pass to 15 opposing players this year.

Los Angeles has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 226.7 passing yards the Rams allow per contest makes them the 20th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Rams have the No. 11 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, conceding 16 this season (1.2 per game).

Terry McLaurin Receiving Props vs. the Rams

Receiving Yards: 57.5 (-118)

McLaurin Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, McLaurin has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 46.2% of his games (six of 13).

McLaurin has received 19.6% of his team's 509 passing attempts this season (100 targets).

He is averaging 6.9 yards per target (88th in NFL play), racking up 694 yards on 100 passes thrown his way.

In two of 13 games this season, McLaurin has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has scored two of his team's 29 offensive touchdowns this season (6.9%).

With six red zone targets, McLaurin has been on the receiving end of 11.8% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

McLaurin's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Dolphins 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/23/2023 Week 12 11 TAR / 4 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/19/2023 Week 11 7 TAR / 5 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/12/2023 Week 10 8 TAR / 4 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/5/2023 Week 9 8 TAR / 5 REC / 73 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

