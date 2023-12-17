Will Jamison Crowder cash his Week 15 anytime TD player prop when the Washington Commanders take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important stats.

Will Jamison Crowder score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a TD)

Crowder has 15 receptions (18 targets) for 151 yards and one score, averaging 12.6 yards per game.

In one of five games this season, Crowder has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Jamison Crowder Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Bears 2 2 21 0 Week 8 Eagles 7 7 95 1 Week 9 @Patriots 6 4 23 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Giants 2 2 12 0

