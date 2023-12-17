Based on our projections, the best bet in terms of the over/under for the nine Big 12 bowl season matchups is Georgia Tech vs. UCF -- for more tips, including parlay possibilities, see below.

Best Week 18 Big 12 Spread Bets

Pick: Kansas State -3 vs. NC State

  • Matchup: NC State Wolfpack at Kansas State Wildcats
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas State by 15.0 points
  • Time: 5:45 PM ET
  • Date: December 28
  Time: 5:45 PM ET

Pick: Oklahoma +2.5 vs. Arizona

  • Matchup: Arizona Wildcats at Oklahoma Sooners
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma by 6.6 points
  • Time: 9:15 PM ET
  • Date: December 28
  Time: 9:15 PM ET

Pick: Texas A&M +3.5 vs. Oklahoma State

  • Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at Oklahoma State Cowboys
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 1.2 points
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 27
  Time: 9:00 PM ET

Best Week 18 Big 12 Total Bets

Under 66.5 - Georgia Tech vs. UCF

  • Matchup: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at UCF Knights
  • Projected Total: 59.6 points
  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Date: December 22
  Time: 6:30 PM ET

Over 54.5 - Cal vs. Texas Tech

  • Matchup: California Golden Bears at Texas Tech Red Raiders
  • Projected Total: 60.2 points
  • Time: 9:15 PM ET
  • Date: December 16
  Time: 9:15 PM ET

Over 48.5 - NC State vs. Kansas State

  • Matchup: NC State Wolfpack at Kansas State Wildcats
  • Projected Total: 53.4 points
  • Time: 5:45 PM ET
  • Date: December 28
  Time: 5:45 PM ET

Week 18 Big 12 Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
Texas 12-1 (9-1 Big 12) 36.2 / 17.5 475.9 / 321.9
Oklahoma State 10-4 (7-3 Big 12) 29.6 / 28.6 431.7 / 441.8
Oklahoma 10-3 (7-2 Big 12) 41.7 / 23.5 507.0 / 389.6
West Virginia 9-4 (6-3 Big 12) 31.5 / 26.2 434.6 / 380.8
Iowa State 7-6 (6-3 Big 12) 26.2 / 22.8 364.9 / 363.2
Kansas State 9-4 (6-3 Big 12) 37.1 / 21.0 445.5 / 372.5
Texas Tech 7-6 (5-4 Big 12) 27.4 / 26.0 386.7 / 390.7
Kansas 9-4 (5-4 Big 12) 34.8 / 26.5 446.1 / 378.2
UCF 6-7 (3-6 Big 12) 31.3 / 25.8 487.1 / 391.1
TCU 5-7 (3-6 Big 12) 31.3 / 27.8 466.3 / 408.3
BYU 5-7 (2-7 Big 12) 23.1 / 29.8 309.8 / 417.7
Houston 4-8 (2-7 Big 12) 23.7 / 31.5 360.2 / 423.9
Baylor 3-9 (2-7 Big 12) 23.1 / 33.3 377.8 / 421.3
Cincinnati 3-9 (1-8 Big 12) 24.1 / 30.0 426.1 / 402.8

