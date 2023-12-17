How to Watch Auburn vs. USC on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Auburn Tigers (7-2) will host the USC Trojans (5-4) after winning four straight home games. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
Auburn vs. USC Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Auburn Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
- Auburn has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.
- The Trojans are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 50th.
- The Tigers put up 82.3 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 72.7 the Trojans give up.
- Auburn has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 72.7 points.
USC Stats Insights
- The Trojans have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
- This season, USC has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.7% from the field.
- The Trojans are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 24th.
- The Trojans put up 12.7 more points per game (78.9) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (66.2).
- When USC allows fewer than 82.3 points, it is 5-2.
Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Auburn averaged 4.2 more points per game (75.1) than it did when playing on the road (70.9).
- The Tigers allowed 64.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.9 away from home.
- Auburn averaged 6.5 three-pointers per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than it averaged in away games (6.7, 31.6%).
USC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, USC scored 76.2 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.2.
- At home, the Trojans conceded 66.8 points per game last season, 0.6 more than they allowed on the road (66.2).
- At home, USC drained 7.1 treys per game last season, two more than it averaged on the road (5.1). USC's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.5%) than away (29.8%).
Auburn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Appalachian State
|L 69-64
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|Indiana
|W 104-76
|State Farm Arena
|12/13/2023
|UNC Asheville
|W 87-62
|Von Braun Center
|12/17/2023
|USC
|-
|Neville Arena
|12/22/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Neville Arena
|12/30/2023
|Chattanooga
|-
|Neville Arena
USC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Eastern Washington
|W 106-78
|Galen Center
|12/2/2023
|Gonzaga
|L 89-76
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
|12/10/2023
|Long Beach State
|L 84-79
|Galen Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Alabama State
|-
|Dunn-Oliver Acadome
|12/28/2023
|@ Oregon
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
