The Auburn Tigers (7-2) will host the USC Trojans (5-4) after winning four straight home games. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Auburn vs. USC Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN
Auburn Stats Insights

  • The Tigers make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
  • Auburn has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Trojans are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 50th.
  • The Tigers put up 82.3 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 72.7 the Trojans give up.
  • Auburn has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 72.7 points.

USC Stats Insights

  • The Trojans have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
  • This season, USC has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.7% from the field.
  • The Trojans are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 24th.
  • The Trojans put up 12.7 more points per game (78.9) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (66.2).
  • When USC allows fewer than 82.3 points, it is 5-2.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last season, Auburn averaged 4.2 more points per game (75.1) than it did when playing on the road (70.9).
  • The Tigers allowed 64.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.9 away from home.
  • Auburn averaged 6.5 three-pointers per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than it averaged in away games (6.7, 31.6%).

USC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, USC scored 76.2 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.2.
  • At home, the Trojans conceded 66.8 points per game last season, 0.6 more than they allowed on the road (66.2).
  • At home, USC drained 7.1 treys per game last season, two more than it averaged on the road (5.1). USC's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.5%) than away (29.8%).

Auburn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Appalachian State L 69-64 George M. Holmes Convocation Center
12/9/2023 Indiana W 104-76 State Farm Arena
12/13/2023 UNC Asheville W 87-62 Von Braun Center
12/17/2023 USC - Neville Arena
12/22/2023 Alabama State - Neville Arena
12/30/2023 Chattanooga - Neville Arena

USC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Eastern Washington W 106-78 Galen Center
12/2/2023 Gonzaga L 89-76 MGM Grand Garden Arena
12/10/2023 Long Beach State L 84-79 Galen Center
12/17/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena
12/19/2023 @ Alabama State - Dunn-Oliver Acadome
12/28/2023 @ Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena

