Should you bet on Antonio Gibson scoring a touchdown in the Washington Commanders' upcoming Week 15 matchup versus the Los Angeles Rams, which kicks off at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Antonio Gibson score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: -149 (Bet $14.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

This season Gibson has 193 rushing yards (16.1 per game) on 46 carries.

Gibson has also hauled in 37 passes for 322 yards (26.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Gibson does not have a rushing touchdown in 12 games.

He has grabbed two touchdown catches this season in 12 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Antonio Gibson Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cardinals 3 9 0 1 10 0 Week 2 @Broncos 2 9 0 3 44 0 Week 3 Bills 2 17 0 3 7 0 Week 4 @Eagles 6 19 0 1 7 0 Week 5 Bears 0 0 0 4 64 0 Week 6 @Falcons 3 15 0 1 1 1 Week 7 @Giants 2 7 0 2 24 0 Week 8 Eagles 2 14 0 5 28 0 Week 9 @Patriots 6 34 0 5 42 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 4 13 0 5 42 1 Week 12 @Cowboys 6 21 0 3 16 0 Week 13 Dolphins 10 35 0 4 37 0

