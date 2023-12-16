How to Watch West Virginia vs. UMass on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-5) take on the UMass Minutemen (5-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.
West Virginia vs. UMass Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN
West Virginia Stats Insights
- The Mountaineers are shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 39.6% the Minutemen allow to opponents.
- West Virginia is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.
- The Mountaineers are the 141st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Minutemen rank 64th.
- The 64.2 points per game the Mountaineers put up are 7.8 fewer points than the Minutemen allow (72).
West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- West Virginia scored 79.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 7.8 points per contest.
- The Mountaineers ceded 69.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 74.6 in road games.
- Looking at three-point shooting, West Virginia performed better in home games last year, draining 7.8 three-pointers per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage on the road.
West Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|St. John's
|L 79-73
|WVU Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|Pittsburgh
|L 80-63
|WVU Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Drexel
|W 66-60
|WVU Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|UMass
|-
|MassMutual Center
|12/20/2023
|Radford
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|12/23/2023
|Toledo
|-
|WVU Coliseum
