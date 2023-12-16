What are West Virginia's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on West Virginia's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Preseason national championship odds: +6000

How West Virginia ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-6 0-0 NR NR 209

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

West Virginia's best wins

West Virginia defeated the No. 119-ranked (according to the RPI) Missouri State Bears, 67-59, on November 6, which goes down as its signature win of the season. Quinn Slazinski, as the leading scorer in the victory over Missouri State, posted 18 points, while Jesse Edwards was second on the team with 13.

Next best wins

66-60 at home over Drexel (No. 149/RPI) on December 9

62-58 at home over Bellarmine (No. 246/RPI) on November 26

70-57 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 307/RPI) on November 14

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

West Virginia's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

According to the RPI, West Virginia has two Quadrant 3 wins, tied for the 46th-most in the nation. But it also has three Quadrant 3 losses, tied for the 20th-most.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, West Virginia has been given the 31st-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

In terms of the Mountaineers' upcoming schedule, they have no games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 21 contests against teams above .500.

WVU has 21 games left this year, and seven of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

West Virginia's next game

Matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Radford Highlanders

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Radford Highlanders Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET Location: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming West Virginia games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.