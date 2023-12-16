On Saturday at 4:30 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Steelers will visit the Indianapolis Colts.

Jaylen Warren Touchdown Odds

Warren Odds to Score First TD: +700

Warren Odds to Score Anytime TD: +310

Zack Moss Touchdown Odds

Moss Odds to Score First TD: +410

Moss Odds to Score Anytime TD: +180

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Mitchell Trubisky 195.5 (-113) - - Allen Robinson II - - 14.5 (-113) Diontae Johnson - - 45.5 (-113) Najee Harris - 52.5 (-113) 9.5 (-113) George Pickens - - 43.5 (-113) Connor Heyward - - 3.5 (-113) Pat Freiermuth - - 33.5 (-113) Jaylen Warren - 45.5 (-113) 17.5 (-113)

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Josh Downs - - 42.5 (-113) Kylen Granson - - 15.5 (-113) Will Mallory - - 10.5 (-113) Gardner Minshew 231.5 (-113) - - Zack Moss - 73.5 (-113) 15.5 (-113) Alec Pierce - - 27.5 (-113) Michael Pittman Jr. - - 73.5 (-113)

