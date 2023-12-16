The Indianapolis Colts will face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, December 16 at 4:30 PM ET. Our computer model predicts the Colts will earn a victory -- keep scrolling for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

With 25.4 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL, the Colts have had to rely on their eighth-ranked offense (24.2 points per contest) to keep them competitive. In terms of total offense, the Steelers rank 27th in the NFL (292.5 total yards per game) and 21st defensively (344.8 total yards allowed per game).

Steelers vs. Colts Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Colts (-1.5) Toss Up (42.5) Colts 23, Steelers 19

Steelers Betting Info

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Steelers have a 48.8% chance to win.

Pittsburgh has compiled a 7-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Steelers are 4-3 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

So far this season, three of Pittsburgh's 13 games with a set number have gone over the point total.

Steelers games average 38.9 total points, 3.6 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Colts Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Colts have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

Indianapolis has put together an 8-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Colts have been favored by 1.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

In Indianapolis' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

The total for this game is 42.5, 0.8 points fewer than the average total in Colts games thus far this season.

Steelers vs. Colts 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Indianapolis 24.2 25.4 26.5 28.8 22.1 22.4 Pittsburgh 16.2 19.2 16.4 20.3 15.8 17.6

