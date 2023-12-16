For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Sidney Crosby a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Sidney Crosby score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)

Crosby stats and insights

  • Crosby has scored in 12 of 28 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.
  • He has not scored versus the Maple Leafs this season in one game (five shots).
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus three assists.
  • He takes 3.7 shots per game, and converts 16.3% of them.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs have given up 89 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.2 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Crosby recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/13/2023 Canadiens 3 2 1 22:06 Away W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:06 Home W 4-2
12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:02 Away L 3-1
12/6/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 23:25 Away L 3-1
12/4/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 22:31 Away L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 25:29 Home L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 19:19 Away W 4-2
11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:17 Away L 3-2 OT
11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 21:26 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 19:14 Away L 3-2

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

