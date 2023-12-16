Penguins vs. Maple Leafs December 16 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews and the Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby will be two of the top players to watch when these squads face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Arena.
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Maple Leafs (-150)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: SportsNet PT,ESPN+
Penguins Players to Watch
- Pittsburgh's Jake Guentzel has collected 19 assists and 13 goals in 28 games. That's good for 32 points.
- Pittsburgh's Crosby has posted 31 total points (1.1 per game), with 17 goals and 14 assists.
- This season, Evgeni Malkin has 10 goals and 14 assists for Toronto.
- In the crease, Alex Nedeljkovic has a record of 3-2-1 in six games this season, conceding 14 goals (2.3 goals against average) with 202 saves and a .931 save percentage, third-best in the league.
Maple Leafs Players to Watch
- One of Toronto's most productive offensive players this season is William Nylander, with 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists) and an average ice time of 20:40 per game.
- Matthews has chipped in with 35 points (23 goals, 12 assists).
- Mitchell Marner has posted 12 goals and 19 assists for Toronto.
- In 13 games, Ilya Samsonov's record is 5-1-5. He has conceded 41 goals (3.51 goals against average) and has recorded 296 saves.
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Stat Comparison
|Maple Leafs Rank
|Maple Leafs AVG
|Penguins AVG
|Penguins Rank
|5th
|3.52
|Goals Scored
|2.93
|23rd
|22nd
|3.3
|Goals Allowed
|2.61
|5th
|8th
|32.7
|Shots
|33.1
|5th
|25th
|32.1
|Shots Allowed
|31.5
|21st
|6th
|25.64%
|Power Play %
|13.41%
|27th
|19th
|79.27%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.82%
|10th
