Saturday's NHL slate includes a contest between the favored Toronto Maple Leafs (15-6-6, -150 on the moneyline to win at home) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (13-12-3, +125 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on SportsNet PT and ESPN+.

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends

Pittsburgh has played 10 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.

The Maple Leafs have won 56.5% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (13-10).

The Penguins have been made the underdog 10 times this season, and upset their opponent six times.

When playing with moneyline odds of -150 or shorter, Toronto is 9-6 (winning 60.0% of the time).

Pittsburgh's moneyline odds have been +125 or longer two times this season, and it lost both.

Penguins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-1-4 2-8 6-3-1 6.5 3.50 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-1-4 3.50 3.10 5 18.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 4-6 2-7-1 6.4 2.40 2.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 2.40 2.50 4 12.9% Record as ML Favorite 4-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 8 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 2-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-2 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 7

