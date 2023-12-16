The Toronto Maple Leafs (15-6-6) will host the Pittsburgh Penguins (13-12-3) on Saturday, with the Maple Leafs coming off a loss and the Penguins off a win.

Follow the action on SportsNet PT and ESPN+

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Penguins vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/25/2023 Penguins Maple Leafs 3-2 PIT

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins have one of the best defenses in the league, allowing 73 total goals (2.6 per game), third in the NHL.

The Penguins have 82 goals this season (2.9 per game), 26th in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Penguins are 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that time.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jake Guentzel 28 13 19 32 15 11 23.1% Sidney Crosby 28 17 14 31 23 26 59.7% Evgeni Malkin 28 10 14 24 33 26 49.7% Erik Karlsson 28 6 15 21 22 18 - Bryan Rust 22 10 10 20 11 13 100%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs have conceded 89 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 16th in league action in goals against.

The Maple Leafs' 95 total goals (3.5 per game) rank eighth in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Maple Leafs have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 5-1-4 record.

Defensively, the Maple Leafs have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that stretch.

Maple Leafs Key Players