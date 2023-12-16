Can we expect Marshall to secure a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Marshall ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-0 NR NR 188

Marshall's best wins

Against the UNC Greensboro Spartans, a top 100 team in the RPI, Marshall picked up its best win of the season on December 16, a 72-65 home victory. In the victory against UNC Greensboro, Obinna Anochili-Killen tallied a team-leading 18 points. Kevon Voyles added 18 points.

Next best wins

89-73 at home over Queens (No. 232/RPI) on November 6

74-69 on the road over Ohio (No. 246/RPI) on December 9

80-69 over Florida International (No. 297/RPI) on November 20

Marshall's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

The Thundering Herd have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Marshall has drawn the 74th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Thundering Herd have 19 games remaining this year, including nine versus teams with worse records, and 10 against teams with records north of .500.

When it comes to Marshall's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games left, with two coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Marshall's next game

Matchup: Marshall Thundering Herd vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks

Marshall Thundering Herd vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

