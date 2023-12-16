Can we expect Jeff Carter finding the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins face off with the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jeff Carter score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Carter stats and insights

  • In two of 22 games this season, Carter has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Carter's shooting percentage is 12.0%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 89 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.2 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Carter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:53 Away W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Coyotes 2 2 0 13:53 Home W 4-2
12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:38 Away L 3-1
12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:13 Away L 3-1
12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:46 Away L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:07 Home L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 10:04 Away W 4-2
11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:20 Away L 3-2 OT
11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 12:08 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 6:33 Away L 3-2

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

