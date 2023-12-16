On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Jake Guentzel going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jake Guentzel score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a goal)

Guentzel stats and insights

In 10 of 28 games this season, Guentzel has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

In one game against the Maple Leafs this season, he has taken six shots and scored one goal.

He has two goals on the power play, and also three assists.

Guentzel averages 3.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.4%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are allowing 89 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have one shutout, and they average 21.2 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Guentzel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 23:37 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 2 2 0 21:33 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:26 Away L 3-1 12/6/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 24:46 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 22:57 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 2 2 0 25:46 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:59 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 1 0 1 20:40 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 20:34 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 20:58 Away L 3-2

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

