How to Watch the Hornets vs. 76ers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Charlotte Hornets (7-16) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (17-7) on December 16, 2023 at Spectrum Center.
Hornets vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
Hornets vs 76ers Additional Info
Hornets Stats Insights
- The Hornets are shooting 47.5% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 46.4% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.
- Charlotte is 5-10 when it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.
- The Hornets are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at eighth.
- The Hornets' 112.7 points per game are just 0.5 more points than the 112.2 the 76ers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 112.2 points, Charlotte is 7-7.
Hornets Home & Away Comparison
- The Hornets score 112.2 points per game at home, 1.2 fewer points than away (113.4). Defensively they allow 119.1 per game, three fewer points than away (122.1).
- At home the Hornets are collecting 25.8 assists per game, 0.2 more than on the road (25.6).
Hornets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|LaMelo Ball
|Out
|Ankle
|Frank Ntilikina
|Out
|Leg
|Cody Martin
|Out
|Knee
|P.J. Washington
|Out
|Shoulder
|Mark Williams
|Out
|Back
