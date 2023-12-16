George Pickens versus the Indianapolis Colts pass defense and Julian Blackmon is a matchup to watch in Week 15, when the Steelers meet the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. We have stats and information available for you below.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Steelers vs. Colts Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

George Pickens Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Colts 96.2 7.4 33 96 6.66

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

George Pickens vs. Julian Blackmon Insights

George Pickens & the Steelers' Offense

George Pickens' 767 receiving yards (59 yards per game) lead the team. He has 49 receptions on 84 targets with three touchdowns.

Through the air, Pittsburgh's passing attack has been sputtering this season, as it ranks fifth-last in the league with 2,337 passing yards (179.8 per game).

The Steelers' offense has had trouble finding the end zone this season, as it ranks 27th in the league with 16.2 points per contest. When it comes to yards, the team ranks 27th with 3,803 total yards (292.5 per game).

Pittsburgh sports one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 31.5 times per game (eighth-fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the Steelers air it out less often than most of the league, throwing 36 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (50% red-zone pass rate), which ranks fourth in the NFL.

Julian Blackmon & the Colts' Defense

Julian Blackmon leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting 85 tackles, five TFL, and seven passes defended.

Defensively, Indianapolis is ranked 17th in passing yards allowed in the NFL, at 2,939 (226.1 per game).

The Colts' points-against average on defense is 25.4 per game, fourth-worst in the NFL.

Indianapolis has given up over 100 receiving yards to five players this season.

The Colts have allowed 14 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

George Pickens vs. Julian Blackmon Advanced Stats

George Pickens Julian Blackmon Rec. Targets 84 43 Def. Targets Receptions 49 7 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15.7 26 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 767 85 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 59 6.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 229 5 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 7 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 3 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.