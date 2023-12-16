Will George Pickens Score a Touchdown Against the Colts in Week 15?
Will George Pickens pay out his Week 15 anytime TD player prop when the Pittsburgh Steelers play the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important numbers.
Will George Pickens score a touchdown against the Colts?
Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a TD)
- Pickens has been targeted on 84 occasions, and has 49 catches, leading the Steelers with 767 yards (59 per game) while scoring three TDs this season.
- Pickens has registered a touchdown catch in three of 13 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.
George Pickens Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|7
|5
|36
|0
|Week 2
|Browns
|10
|4
|127
|1
|Week 3
|@Raiders
|6
|4
|75
|0
|Week 4
|@Texans
|7
|3
|25
|0
|Week 5
|Ravens
|10
|6
|130
|1
|Week 7
|@Rams
|8
|5
|107
|0
|Week 8
|Jaguars
|5
|1
|22
|1
|Week 9
|Titans
|5
|2
|-1
|0
|Week 10
|Packers
|4
|3
|45
|0
|Week 11
|@Browns
|6
|4
|38
|0
|Week 12
|@Bengals
|5
|3
|58
|0
|Week 13
|Cardinals
|5
|4
|86
|0
|Week 14
|Patriots
|6
|5
|19
|0
