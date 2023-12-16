Diontae Johnson has a decent matchup when his Pittsburgh Steelers meet the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15 (Saturday, 4:30 PM ET). The Colts have allowed 226.1 passing yards per game, 17th in the league.

Johnson has racked up 475 receiving yards on 37 catches with three touchdowns this campaign, averaging 52.8 yards per game.

Johnson vs. the Colts

Johnson vs the Colts (since 2021): 1 GP / 49 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 49 REC YPG / REC TD Five players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Indianapolis in the 2023 season.

14 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has allowed at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Colts is giving up 226.1 yards per outing this year, which ranks 17th in the NFL.

Opponents of the Colts have totaled 15 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Colts' defense is eighth in the NFL in that category.

Diontae Johnson Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 45.5 (-115)

Johnson Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Johnson has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 44.4% of his games (four of nine).

Johnson has 16.4% of his team's target share (67 targets on 409 passing attempts).

He is averaging 7.1 yards per target (82nd in NFL play), averaging 475 yards on 67 passes thrown his way.

Johnson has tallied a touchdown catch in three of nine games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has three total touchdowns this season (16.7% of his team's 18 offensive TDs).

Johnson (seven red zone targets) has been targeted 19.4% of the time in the red zone (36 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Johnson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Patriots 12/7/2023 Week 14 7 TAR / 3 REC / 57 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 4 REC / 33 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/26/2023 Week 12 8 TAR / 4 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/19/2023 Week 11 8 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

