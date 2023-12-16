Diontae Johnson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Pittsburgh Steelers have a game against the Indianapolis Colts at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday in Week 15. If you're looking for Johnson's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Entering Week 15, Johnson has 37 receptions for 475 yards -- 12.8 yards per catch -- and three receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 67 occasions.

Diontae Johnson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

No other receivers are on the injury list for the Steelers.

Week 15 Injury Reports

Steelers vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: December 16, 2023

December 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Johnson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 67 37 475 152 3 12.8

Johnson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 6 3 48 0 Week 7 @Rams 6 5 79 0 Week 8 Jaguars 14 8 85 0 Week 9 Titans 9 7 90 1 Week 10 Packers 4 1 17 0 Week 11 @Browns 8 2 16 0 Week 12 @Bengals 8 4 50 0 Week 13 Cardinals 5 4 33 1 Week 14 Patriots 7 3 57 1

