Will Diontae Johnson Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Diontae Johnson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Pittsburgh Steelers have a game against the Indianapolis Colts at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday in Week 15. If you're looking for Johnson's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Diontae Johnson and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Entering Week 15, Johnson has 37 receptions for 475 yards -- 12.8 yards per catch -- and three receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 67 occasions.
Keep an eye on Johnson's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Diontae Johnson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- No other receivers are on the injury list for the Steelers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 15 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Jonathan Taylor
- Click Here for Josh Palmer
- Click Here for Josh Jacobs
- Click Here for Justin Jefferson
- Click Here for D.J. Moore
Steelers vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Day: December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:30 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Johnson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|67
|37
|475
|152
|3
|12.8
Johnson Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|6
|3
|48
|0
|Week 7
|@Rams
|6
|5
|79
|0
|Week 8
|Jaguars
|14
|8
|85
|0
|Week 9
|Titans
|9
|7
|90
|1
|Week 10
|Packers
|4
|1
|17
|0
|Week 11
|@Browns
|8
|2
|16
|0
|Week 12
|@Bengals
|8
|4
|50
|0
|Week 13
|Cardinals
|5
|4
|33
|1
|Week 14
|Patriots
|7
|3
|57
|1
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.