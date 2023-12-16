Top Player Prop Bets for Cavaliers vs. Hawks on December 16, 2023
The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Atlanta Hawks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Donovan Mitchell and others in this game.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Cavaliers vs Hawks Additional Info
|Cavaliers vs Hawks Injury Report
|Cavaliers vs Hawks Betting Trends & Stats
|Cavaliers vs Hawks Odds/Over/Under
|Cavaliers vs Hawks Prediction
|Cavaliers vs Hawks Players to Watch
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|32.5 (Over: -118)
|5.5 (Over: -130)
|5.5 (Over: -143)
|3.5 (Over: -115)
- Saturday's points prop bet for Mitchell is 32.5 points. That's 4.9 more than his season average of 27.6.
- He has pulled down 5.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (5.5).
- Mitchell has averaged 5.1 assists per game this year, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Saturday (5.5).
- Mitchell's three made three-pointers per game is 0.5 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).
Get Mitchell gear at Fanatics!
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.