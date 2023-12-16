Allen Robinson II has a decent matchup when his Pittsburgh Steelers face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15 (Saturday, 4:30 PM ET). The Colts have allowed 226.1 passing yards per game, 17th in the NFL.

This campaign Robinson has 27 grabs (on 41 targets) for 225 yards, averaging 18.8 yards per game.

Robinson vs. the Colts

Robinson vs the Colts (since 2021): No games

No games Indianapolis has allowed five opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Colts have conceded a TD pass to 14 opposing players this year.

Indianapolis has given up at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 226.1 passing yards the Colts yield per game makes them the 17th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Colts' defense ranks eighth in the league with 15 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Allen Robinson II Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-115)

Robinson Receiving Insights

In four of 10 games this year, Robinson has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Robinson has received 10.0% of his team's 409 passing attempts this season (41 targets).

He has 225 receiving yards on 41 targets to rank 114th in NFL play with 5.5 yards per target.

Robinson, in 12 games this year, has zero TD receptions.

With three red zone targets, Robinson has been on the receiving end of 8.3% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

Robinson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Patriots 12/7/2023 Week 14 3 TAR / 1 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/26/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 3 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/2/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

