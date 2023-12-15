The New Orleans Pelicans (14-11) hit the court against the Charlotte Hornets (7-15) on December 15, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Hornets vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hornets vs Pelicans Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Pelicans have given up to their opponents (46.8%).

Charlotte is 5-9 when it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.

The Hornets are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 13th.

The Hornets score just 1.2 fewer points per game (113) than the Pelicans give up to opponents (114.2).

When it scores more than 114.2 points, Charlotte is 7-6.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hornets are not as good offensively, scoring 112.7 points per game, compared to 113.4 on the road. But they are better defensively, giving up 119.7 points per game at home, compared to 122.1 on the road.

At home, Charlotte gives up 119.7 points per game. On the road, it allows 122.1.

At home the Hornets are picking up 26.5 assists per game, 0.9 more than on the road (25.6).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hornets Injuries