Hornets vs. Pelicans Injury Report Today - December 15
The injury report for the Charlotte Hornets (7-15) ahead of their game against the New Orleans Pelicans (14-11) currently features five players. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15 from Spectrum Center.
In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Hornets suffered a 115-104 loss to the Heat. Terry Rozier scored a team-best 28 points for the Hornets in the loss.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Frank Ntilikina
|PG
|Out
|Leg
|LaMelo Ball
|PG
|Out
|Ankle
|24.7
|5.5
|8.2
|Mark Williams
|C
|Out
|Back
|12.7
|9.7
|1.2
|P.J. Washington
|PF
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|13.3
|5.1
|2.4
|Cody Martin
|SF
|Out
|Knee
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
Pelicans Injuries: Larry Nance Jr.: Out (Rib), Matt Ryan: Out (Calf), Zion Williamson: Out (Ankle)
Hornets vs. Pelicans Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and BSNO
