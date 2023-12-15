West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harrison County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Harrison County, West Virginia has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Harrison County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Harrison High School at Petersburg High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Moorefield, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Robert C. Byrd High School at Bridgeport High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Bridgeport, WV
- Conference: Big Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
