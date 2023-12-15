Gordon Hayward's Charlotte Hornets face the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his last time on the court, a 115-104 loss to the Heat, Hayward totaled 20 points and seven assists.

We're going to examine Hayward's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Gordon Hayward Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 15.5 16.5 Rebounds 4.5 5.0 5.1 Assists 4.5 4.8 4.9 PRA -- 25.3 26.5 PR -- 20.5 21.6 3PM 0.5 1.0 1.1



Gordon Hayward Insights vs. the Pelicans

Hayward has taken 12.7 shots per game this season and made 6.0 per game, which account for 13.6% and 13.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 1.0 threes per game, or 7.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Hornets rank 29th in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 102.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pelicans are ranked 17th in the league, conceding 114.2 points per game.

The Pelicans are the 19th-ranked team in the league, allowing 44.4 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans are ranked 25th in the NBA, giving up 27.6 per game.

The Pelicans are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 13.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Gordon Hayward vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/23/2023 31 12 3 6 1 0 1 10/21/2022 37 26 2 7 1 0 2

