The Boston Celtics (17-5) square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday at TD Garden. Donovan Mitchell of the Cavaliers is a player to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Celtics

Game Day: Thursday, December 14

Thursday, December 14 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, BSOH

Cavaliers' Last Game

The Cavaliers were beaten by the Celtics on Tuesday, 120-113. Mitchell scored 29 in a losing effort, while Jayson Tatum paced the winning squad with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Mitchell 29 6 3 1 0 5 Darius Garland 26 2 7 1 0 4 Max Strus 17 9 3 0 0 5

Cavaliers vs Celtics Additional Info

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Mitchell provides the Cavaliers 27.4 points, 5.7 boards and 5.1 assists per game. He also averages 1.9 steals (second in league) and 0.4 blocks.

Max Strus gets 14.1 points, 5.5 boards and 3.9 assists per game, plus 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Darius Garland provides the Cavaliers 20.8 points, 2.8 boards and 6.1 assists per contest, plus 1.6 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.2 blocks.

The Cavaliers receive 12.6 points, 8.1 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Jarrett Allen.

The Cavaliers receive 14.6 points per game from Caris LeVert, plus 3.6 boards and 3.5 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Mitchell 22.8 6.0 4.3 1.7 0.2 2.3 Darius Garland 20.6 2.5 6.1 1.5 0.1 1.9 Jarrett Allen 11.7 8.3 2.4 1.0 0.8 0.0 Max Strus 13.2 5.2 3.8 0.9 0.4 2.8 Evan Mobley 10.2 7.3 1.6 0.7 1.1 0.1

