Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11) are up against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (17-5) on December 14, 2023 at TD Garden.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBA TV

Cavaliers vs Celtics Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers have shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

Cleveland has put together an 11-6 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.5% from the field.

The Celtics are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 18th.

The Cavaliers put up an average of 110.6 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 109.0 the Celtics allow to opponents.

Cleveland has put together a 9-6 record in games it scores more than 109.0 points.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Cavaliers average 109.4 points per game, 2.4 less than on the road (111.8). On defense they concede 110.5 points per game at home, 0.4 less than on the road (110.9).

In 2023-24 Cleveland is conceding 0.4 fewer points per game at home (110.5) than away (110.9).

At home the Cavaliers are collecting 25.8 assists per game, 1.5 more than away (24.3).

Cavaliers Injuries