Player prop bet options for Jake Guentzel, Nicholas Suzuki and others are available when the Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Wednesday (at 7:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Penguins vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins vs. Canadiens Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

Guentzel is one of Pittsburgh's top contributors (31 total points), having registered 12 goals and 19 assists.

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Dec. 12 2 0 2 7 at Panthers Dec. 8 0 0 0 4 at Lightning Dec. 6 1 0 1 5 at Flyers Dec. 4 0 1 1 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 2 2 0 2 3

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Sidney Crosby Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Sidney Crosby has 15 goals and 13 assists to total 28 points (one per game).

Crosby Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Dec. 12 0 1 1 4 at Panthers Dec. 8 0 0 0 4 at Lightning Dec. 6 0 1 1 4 at Flyers Dec. 4 1 0 1 4 vs. Flyers Dec. 2 0 0 0 2

Evgeni Malkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Evgeni Malkin's season total of 23 points has come from 10 goals and 13 assists.

Malkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Dec. 12 0 1 1 4 at Panthers Dec. 8 0 1 1 2 at Lightning Dec. 6 0 0 0 3 at Flyers Dec. 4 0 0 0 3 vs. Flyers Dec. 2 0 1 1 3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Nicholas Suzuki Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Suzuki has scored eight goals (0.3 per game) and put up 14 assists (0.5 per game), fueling the Montreal offense with 22 total points (0.8 per game). He takes 2.4 shots per game, shooting 11.9%.

Suzuki Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Dec. 10 0 0 0 3 at Sabres Dec. 9 1 0 1 3 vs. Kings Dec. 7 0 0 0 0 vs. Kraken Dec. 4 0 1 1 4 vs. Red Wings Dec. 2 1 1 2 4

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Cole Caufield is a top offensive contributor for Montreal with 20 total points this season. He has scored seven goals and added 13 assists in 28 games.

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Dec. 10 0 0 0 2 at Sabres Dec. 9 0 0 0 9 vs. Kings Dec. 7 0 0 0 3 vs. Kraken Dec. 4 0 1 1 3 vs. Red Wings Dec. 2 0 0 0 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.