How to Watch the Penguins vs. Canadiens Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Montreal Canadiens (12-13-3) will host the Pittsburgh Penguins (12-12-3) -- who've lost three straight on the road -- on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch along on SportsNet PT and ESPN+ as the Penguins and the Canadiens play.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Penguins vs Canadiens Additional Info
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins have conceded 70 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league action.
- The Penguins rank 24th in the NHL with 79 goals scored (2.9 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Penguins have gone 3-4-3 (50.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Penguins have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 21 goals over that stretch.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jake Guentzel
|27
|12
|19
|31
|15
|11
|23.1%
|Sidney Crosby
|27
|15
|13
|28
|21
|24
|59.7%
|Evgeni Malkin
|27
|10
|13
|23
|32
|26
|49.7%
|Bryan Rust
|22
|10
|10
|20
|11
|13
|100%
|Erik Karlsson
|27
|6
|13
|19
|18
|18
|-
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens' total of 95 goals allowed (3.4 per game) is 25th in the league.
- The Canadiens' 73 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 28th in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Canadiens are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Canadiens have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.2 goals-per-game average (22 total) during that stretch.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|28
|8
|14
|22
|20
|12
|55.6%
|Cole Caufield
|28
|7
|13
|20
|8
|10
|25%
|Michael Matheson
|28
|5
|14
|19
|27
|10
|-
|Sean Monahan
|28
|8
|8
|16
|14
|12
|57.2%
|Alexander Newhook
|23
|7
|6
|13
|19
|8
|39.5%
