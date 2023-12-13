The Montreal Canadiens (12-13-3) will host the Pittsburgh Penguins (12-12-3) -- who've lost three straight on the road -- on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Penguins vs Canadiens Additional Info

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins have conceded 70 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league action.

The Penguins rank 24th in the NHL with 79 goals scored (2.9 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Penguins have gone 3-4-3 (50.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Penguins have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 21 goals over that stretch.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jake Guentzel 27 12 19 31 15 11 23.1% Sidney Crosby 27 15 13 28 21 24 59.7% Evgeni Malkin 27 10 13 23 32 26 49.7% Bryan Rust 22 10 10 20 11 13 100% Erik Karlsson 27 6 13 19 18 18 -

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens' total of 95 goals allowed (3.4 per game) is 25th in the league.

The Canadiens' 73 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 28th in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Canadiens are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Canadiens have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.2 goals-per-game average (22 total) during that stretch.

Canadiens Key Players