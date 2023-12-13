The injury report for the Pittsburgh Penguins (12-12-3) ahead of their matchup with the Montreal Canadiens (12-13-3) currently includes five players. The matchup is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Bryan Rust RW Out Upper Body Matt Nieto LW Out Undisclosed Noel Acciari C Out Lower Body Rickard Rakell RW Out Upper Body Chad Ruhwedel D Out Lower Body

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Tanner Pearson LW Out Upper Body Carey Price G Out Knee Alexander Newhook C Out Lower Body Rafael Harvey-Pinard LW Out Lower Body Chris Wideman D Out Back Jordan Harris D Out Lower Body

Penguins vs. Canadiens Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Arena: Bell Centre

Penguins Season Insights

The Penguins' 79 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 24th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Their goal differential (+9) ranks 11th in the league.

Canadiens Season Insights

The Canadiens have 73 goals this season (2.6 per game), 27th in the league.

Montreal's total of 95 goals given up (3.4 per game) ranks 26th in the NHL.

Their -22 goal differential is 28th in the league.

Penguins vs. Canadiens Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-155) Canadiens (+130) 6.5

