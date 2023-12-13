Marshall vs. Toledo December 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-4) meet the Toledo Rockets (3-3) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Savage Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Marshall vs. Toledo Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Buy Tickets for Other Marshall Games
Marshall Players to Watch
- Ra'Heim Moss: 16.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dante Maddox Jr.: 13.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Javan Simmons: 12.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tyler Cochran: 8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sonny Wilson: 9 PTS, 3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Toledo Players to Watch
Marshall vs. Toledo Stat Comparison
|Toledo Rank
|Toledo AVG
|Marshall AVG
|Marshall Rank
|66th
|81.3
|Points Scored
|74
|206th
|296th
|76.7
|Points Allowed
|81.2
|341st
|356th
|26.3
|Rebounds
|34.2
|149th
|263rd
|8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|98th
|283rd
|6
|3pt Made
|6.5
|256th
|151st
|13.8
|Assists
|15.2
|81st
|167th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|13.2
|267th
