The Marshall Thundering Herd (3-6) face the Toledo Rockets (5-4) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Savage Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Marshall vs. Toledo Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Marshall Stats Insights

  • The Thundering Herd have shot at a 40.5% rate from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points fewer than the 50.7% shooting opponents of the Rockets have averaged.
  • The Rockets are the rebounding team in the country, the Thundering Herd rank 87th.
  • The Thundering Herd score just 3.3 fewer points per game (73.8) than the Rockets allow their opponents to score (77.1).
  • Marshall is 2-1 when it scores more than 77.1 points.

Marshall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Marshall averaged 84.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 79.4.
  • At home, the Thundering Herd allowed 69.4 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than they allowed away (73.6).
  • At home, Marshall sunk 8.2 triples per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.3). Marshall's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.6%) than on the road (34.6%) too.

Marshall Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Miami (OH) L 79-74 Cam Henderson Center
12/6/2023 Duquesne L 85-72 Cam Henderson Center
12/9/2023 @ Ohio W 74-69 Convocation Center Ohio
12/13/2023 @ Toledo - Savage Arena
12/16/2023 UNC Greensboro - Cam Henderson Center
12/18/2023 Bluefield Col. - Cam Henderson Center

