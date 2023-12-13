The Marshall Thundering Herd (3-6) face the Toledo Rockets (5-4) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Savage Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Marshall vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Marshall Stats Insights

The Thundering Herd have shot at a 40.5% rate from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points fewer than the 50.7% shooting opponents of the Rockets have averaged.

The Rockets are the rebounding team in the country, the Thundering Herd rank 87th.

The Thundering Herd score just 3.3 fewer points per game (73.8) than the Rockets allow their opponents to score (77.1).

Marshall is 2-1 when it scores more than 77.1 points.

Marshall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Marshall averaged 84.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 79.4.

At home, the Thundering Herd allowed 69.4 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than they allowed away (73.6).

At home, Marshall sunk 8.2 triples per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.3). Marshall's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.6%) than on the road (34.6%) too.

