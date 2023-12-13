Wednesday's contest that pits the Toledo Rockets (5-4) versus the Marshall Thundering Herd (3-6) at Savage Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-72 in favor of Toledo, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 13.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marshall vs. Toledo Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: Savage Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Marshall vs. Toledo Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 84, Marshall 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Marshall vs. Toledo

Computer Predicted Spread: Toledo (-12.1)

Toledo (-12.1) Computer Predicted Total: 155.3

Toledo's record against the spread this season is 6-3-0, and Marshall's is 2-6-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Rockets are 4-5-0 and the Thundering Herd are 3-5-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Marshall Performance Insights

The Thundering Herd are being outscored by 6.2 points per game, with a -56 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.8 points per game (210th in college basketball), and allow 80.0 per contest (340th in college basketball).

Marshall averages 40.6 rebounds per game (47th in college basketball), compared to the 40.7 of its opponents.

Marshall makes 6.6 three-pointers per game (259th in college basketball) at a 27.1% rate (343rd in college basketball), compared to the 8.4 per outing its opponents make, shooting 34.9% from deep.

Marshall and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Thundering Herd commit 13.4 per game (290th in college basketball) and force 12.8 (126th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.