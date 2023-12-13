Will Marcus Pettersson Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 13?
In the upcoming contest against the Montreal Canadiens, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Marcus Pettersson to score a goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Marcus Pettersson score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Pettersson stats and insights
- Pettersson is yet to score through 27 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Canadiens.
- Pettersson has no points on the power play.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 95 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Pettersson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|25:36
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|22:13
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|21:18
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|24:38
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:02
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|26:32
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|23:52
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|23:25
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|22:23
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:35
|Home
|L 1-0
Penguins vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
