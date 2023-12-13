The Pittsburgh Penguins, Jake Guentzel included, will meet the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Guentzel are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Jake Guentzel vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +110)

1.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

Guentzel Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Guentzel has a plus-minus rating of +10, while averaging 20:25 on the ice per game.

In nine of 27 games this season, Guentzel has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 22 of 27 games this season, Guentzel has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Guentzel has an assist in 16 of 27 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Guentzel goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Guentzel has an implied probability of 60.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Guentzel Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have given up 95 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-22) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 27 Games 3 31 Points 3 12 Goals 2 19 Assists 1

