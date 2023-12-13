On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins square off with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Jake Guentzel going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jake Guentzel score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)

Guentzel stats and insights

In nine of 27 games this season, Guentzel has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.

He takes 3.5 shots per game, and converts 12.6% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 95 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Guentzel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Coyotes 2 2 0 21:33 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:26 Away L 3-1 12/6/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 24:46 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 22:57 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 2 2 0 25:46 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:59 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 1 0 1 20:40 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 20:34 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 20:58 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:39 Home L 1-0

Penguins vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.