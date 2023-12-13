When the Miami Heat (13-10) and Charlotte Hornets (7-14) match up at Kaseya Center on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, Jimmy Butler and Mark Williams will be two players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Heat

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN, BSSE

BSSUN, BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets' Last Game

On Monday, the Heat beat the Hornets 116-114, led by Duncan Robinson with 24 points. Terry Rozier was the high scorer for the losing team with 34 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Terry Rozier 34 2 13 0 0 8 Miles Bridges 18 4 1 0 0 2 Gordon Hayward 17 6 7 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hornets vs Heat Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hornets Players to Watch

Gordon Hayward gives the Hornets 15.3 points, 5.0 boards and 4.7 assists per contest. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Williams contributes with 12.7 points per game, plus 9.7 boards and 1.2 assists.

P.J. Washington provides the Hornets 14.0 points, 5.4 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 1.0 block.

The Hornets receive 23.6 points, 3.5 boards and 7.7 assists per game from Rozier.

Brandon Miller's numbers for the season are 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, making 44.7% of his shots from the field and 40.2% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Watch Butler, Hayward and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Miles Bridges 20.3 7.1 2.4 1.3 0.3 2.1 Terry Rozier 17.3 2.2 6.7 0.7 0.3 2.3 Gordon Hayward 14.9 4.9 4.6 1.0 0.3 1.0 Brandon Miller 15.3 3.8 2.4 0.6 0.6 2.7 P.J. Washington 10.5 4.9 2.7 1.0 1.3 2.2

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.