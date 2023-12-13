The Miami Heat (10-8) are welcoming in the Charlotte Hornets (5-11) for a matchup of Southeast Division foes at Kaseya Center, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. It's the second matchup between the clubs this year.

Hornets vs. Heat Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSUN, BSSE

Hornets Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Mark Williams gives the Hornets 13.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Gordon Hayward is putting up 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. He's making 41.1% of his shots from the floor.

P.J. Washington is putting up 14.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He is draining 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 31.8% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per contest.

The Hornets are receiving 14.4 points, 4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Brandon Miller this year.

The Hornets are getting 20.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game from Terry Rozier this season.

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo puts up 23.3 points, 4 assists and 10.3 rebounds per game.

Jimmy Butler posts 20.7 points, 5 boards and 4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Kyle Lowry puts up 9.4 points, 4.5 assists and 4.1 boards per game.

Jaime Jaquez averages 11.3 points, 2.6 assists and 3.8 boards.

Duncan Robinson averages 14.4 points, 2.8 assists and 2.7 boards.

Hornets vs. Heat Stat Comparison

Heat Hornets 110.6 Points Avg. 112.7 109.1 Points Allowed Avg. 121.8 46.4% Field Goal % 47% 38.2% Three Point % 35%

