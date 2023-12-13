West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harrison County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Harrison County, West Virginia today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Harrison County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Liberty High School at Lewis County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Weston, WV
- Conference: Big Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
