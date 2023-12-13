Gordon Hayward vs. Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, December 13 at 7:30 PM ET, the Miami Heat (13-10) face Gordon Hayward and the Charlotte Hornets (7-14) at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.
Hornets vs. Heat Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and BSSE
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Arena: Kaseya Center
Gordon Hayward vs. Jimmy Butler Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Gordon Hayward
|Jimmy Butler
|Total Fantasy Pts
|594.5
|685.4
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|29.7
|36.1
|Fantasy Rank
|34
|63
Gordon Hayward vs. Jimmy Butler Insights
Gordon Hayward & the Hornets
- Hayward averages 15.3 points, 5 boards and 4.7 assists, making 46.3% of his shots from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 1 trey per contest.
- The Hornets' -160 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 113.4 points per game (18th in NBA) while giving up 121 per contest (26th in league).
- Charlotte grabs 42.7 rebounds per game (23rd in league) while conceding 45 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.3 boards per game.
- The Hornets hit 11.7 three-pointers per game (21st in the league), two fewer than their opponents.
- Charlotte has committed 13.6 turnovers per game (19th in NBA) while forcing 12.8 (21st in league).
Jimmy Butler & the Heat
- Jimmy Butler puts up 21.9 points, 5.1 boards and 4.3 assists per contest, making 46.4% of shots from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- The Heat average 112.6 points per game (21st in the league) while allowing 111.7 per outing (ninth in the NBA). They have a +21 scoring differential overall.
- Miami ranks 27th in the NBA at 40.8 rebounds per game. That's 1.7 fewer than the 42.5 its opponents average.
- The Heat hit 12.7 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while their opponents have made 13.7 on average.
- Miami wins the turnover battle by 2.3 per game, committing 12.1 (fourth in the league) while its opponents average 14.4.
Gordon Hayward vs. Jimmy Butler Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Gordon Hayward
|Jimmy Butler
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-5.1
|3.7
|Usage Percentage
|21.3%
|26.2%
|True Shooting Pct
|53.7%
|59.8%
|Total Rebound Pct
|8.4%
|8.7%
|Assist Pct
|20.1%
|19.7%
