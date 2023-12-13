The Pittsburgh Penguins, Evgeni Malkin among them, play the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Bell Centre. There are prop bets for Malkin available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Evgeni Malkin vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Malkin Season Stats Insights

Malkin's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:57 per game on the ice, is 0.

In nine of 27 games this year, Malkin has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 16 of 27 games this season, Malkin has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Malkin has posted an assist in a game 11 times this year in 27 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Malkin hits the over on his points prop total is 67.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Malkin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 48.8%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Malkin Stats vs. the Canadiens

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 95 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

The team's -22 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 27 Games 3 23 Points 5 10 Goals 4 13 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.