In the upcoming game versus the Montreal Canadiens, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Evgeni Malkin to score a goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Evgeni Malkin score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Malkin stats and insights

Malkin has scored in nine of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.

On the power play he has two goals, plus four assists.

He has a 14.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 95 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Malkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:48 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 20:09 Away L 3-1 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:11 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:02 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 23:20 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 17:46 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 1 1 0 17:20 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:49 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:58 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:20 Home L 1-0

Penguins vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

