The Pittsburgh Penguins, including Erik Karlsson, will be in action Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Montreal Canadiens. Thinking about a bet on Karlsson? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Erik Karlsson vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

Karlsson has averaged 24:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +12).

Karlsson has scored a goal in five of 27 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Karlsson has a point in 12 games this season (out of 27), including multiple points six times.

Karlsson has an assist in 10 of 27 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Karlsson's implied probability to go over his point total is 65.4% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 54.5% of Karlsson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have given up 95 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-22) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 27 Games 2 19 Points 0 6 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

