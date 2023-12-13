Can we count on Erik Karlsson finding the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins match up against the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Erik Karlsson score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Karlsson stats and insights

Karlsson has scored in five of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Canadiens.

He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.

He has a 9.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 95 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Karlsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 23:21 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 25:38 Away L 3-1 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 25:45 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 27:26 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 27:20 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:14 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:57 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 21:21 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 24:48 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 26:08 Home L 1-0

Penguins vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

